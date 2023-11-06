Laura Chenel Awarded Four Medals at World Cheese Awards 2023

Sonoma, California — Laura Chenel, America’s trailblazing goat cheese producer, is proud to announce its outstanding achievements at the World Cheese Awards 2023. The prestigious event hosted annually by the Guild of Fine Food, recognized Laura Chenel’s artisan goat cheese with medal awards including Silver for Four Peppercorn Fresh Goat Cheese and Bronze for Garlic & Chive Fresh Goat Cheese, Original Fresh Goat Cheese Log, and for the second year in a row, Black Truffle Marinated Goat Cheese.

The 35th edition of the World Cheese Awards received 4,502 submissions, garnering participation from 954 companies across the world. All entries were judged in a single day, as 264 experts from 38 different nations studied their appearance, texture, aroma, and flavor. Silver and Bronze accolades were awarded to Laura Chenel cheeses including the following:

SILVER – Four Peppercorn Fresh Goat Cheese (5 oz., SRP $7.29) features creamy goat cheese seasoned with a gourmet blend of black, white, pink, and green peppercorns for a flavorful kick. Four Peppercorn makes a tasty addition to scrambled eggs or baked into biscuits.

BRONZE – Garlic & Chive Fresh Goat Cheese (4 oz., SRP $6.99) features mellow garlic, bright chives, and a hint of sweetness from shallots, combined in a fresh, herbaceous goat cheese log. This herbaceous log can be sliced onto pizza or pasta for a touch of creamy decadence.

BRONZE – Original Fresh Goat Cheese Log (8 oz., SRP $9.99) is the cheese that Alice Waters used to crown Chez Panisse’s iconic mixed greens salad. The log is made in the traditional French elongated shape and has a creamy texture at room temperature or baked, and is famous for its rich-tasting, bright citrusy tang with the perfect balance of salt. Available in 4 oz. 8 oz.

BRONZE – Black Truffle Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz., SRP $10.99) features pungent, earthy black truffles and rounds of tangy dried goat cheese marinated in a light olive oil blend. The decadent umami flavor is perfect atop burgers, alongside toasted bread or grilled veggies.

“Receiving these awards is a testament to the unwavering dedication and care that infuse each stage of our daily cheese-making process,” says Durae Hardy, Laura Chenel’s Brand Manager. “From our family-owned farms providing the finest, freshest goat milk, to our expert team of cheesemakers, these accolades reaffirm our commitment to crafting exceptional goat cheese. We’re excited to continue making and sharing delicious cheeses with the world.”

Laura Chenel’s Four Peppercorn Fresh Goat Cheese (5 oz.), Garlic & Chive Fresh Goat Cheese (4 oz.), Original Fresh Goat Cheese Log (8 oz.), and Black Truffle Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz.) and other award-winning goat cheeses can be purchased at a selection of specialty grocers and cheese shops nationwide, found on the store locator on the website, or online at Northbay Creameries.

About Laura Chenel

Laura Chenel introduced a new chapter in American cheese in 1979 when she started making farmstead goat cheese with milk from her own goats using techniques she learned in France.

Today, Laura Chenel still embodies its founding namesake’s trailblazing spirit as a leading producer of fresh and aged goat cheeses crafted with fresh goat’s milk from family-owned farms in California, Oregon, Nevada, and Idaho. Located in the heart of Sonoma County, Laura Chenel is the first creamery in the U.S. to be awarded the prestigious LEED Gold certification for achievement in green building sustainability. Its commitment to environmental practices, such as solar energy and water recycling, helps preserve the terroir for generations to come. For more information, visit LauraChenel.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook @LauraChenel.