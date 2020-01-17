Publix Vice President to Retire; New Vice President Announced

LAKELAND, Fla. — After more than 44 years of dedicated service, Publix Super Markets’ Vice President of Product Business Development for Bakery and Meat Pete Mowitt has announced his decision to retire April 30, 2020.

Mowitt, 60, began his Publix career in 1975 as a front service clerk in Miami. He worked in various positions before becoming a store manager in 1991, district manager in 1995, director of merchandising in 1998 and business development director of grocery in 2000. Mowitt was promoted to vice president grocery/non-foods in 2013 and to his current role in 2018.

“Pete is a passionate leader,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “Throughout his career, he has developed associates to help our stores better serve our customers. We thank him for his more than four decades of service and the positive impact he’s had on our company.”

With this retirement, Publix is pleased to announce the promotion of Charlotte Division Regional Director Norman Badger to Vice President of Product Business Development for Bakery and Meat.

Badger, 41, began his Publix career in 1995 as a front service clerk in Aiken, South Carolina. After working in a variety of positions, he was promoted to store manager in 2007, district manager in 2014 and to his current role in 2017.

“Norman models our mission and is dedicated to serving Publix associates and customers,” Murphy said. “His leadership was instrumental in the growth of the Charlotte Division. I’m excited about the contributions he’ll make in this role.”

Badger, his wife, Elizabeth, and their son will relocate to Lakeland, Florida.