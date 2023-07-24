Reactivation of Mexican OMIC for Exporting Poultry Meat Products to Canada

On July 21, 2023, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has reinstated the recognition of the Mexican inspection system for processing imported poultry and has reactivated the use of the ‘’Official Meat Inspection Certificate for meat products produced from imported poultry meat products’’.

After a review of information provided by Mexico, the (CFIA) is satisfied that the circumstances that led to the suspension of the inspection system of Mexico in relation to processing poultry for export to Canada has been corrected.

The suspension which started on June 29, 2023, is no longer active.