Nuevo Garcia Foods, LLC Recalls Fully Cooked Pulled Pork Product Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON – Nuevo Garcia Foods, LLC, a San Antonio, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 4,784 pounds of pulled pork product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product may contain soy lecithin, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The fully cooked, pulled pork product was produced on May 15, 2023. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

2-lb. packages containing “H-E-B SMOKEHOUSE FULLY COOKED SMOKED SEASONED PULLED PORK WITH BBQ SAUCE” with lot code “3135” represented on the label, and Best By Dates 8/18/2023, 8/25/2023, and 9/1/2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “13205-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to an H-E-B warehouse for distribution to retail locations in Texas.

FSIS inspection personnel discovered the problem during routine label verification review and determined that soy lecithin was not listed on the pulled pork product label when it was used prior to the cooking process.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Julie Morrison, VP of Operations, Nuevo Garcia Foods, LLC, at 210-349-6262 Ext. 3102. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Bobby McGee, President and CEO, Nuevo Garcia Foods, LLC, at 871-235-9060.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.