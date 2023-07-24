New Aquaculture Apprenticeship Programs Create Pathways Into Industry in Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The aquaculture industry in Maine employs more than 700 people at nearly 200 farms along the Maine coast, bringing in about $100 million in sales.

Several organizations, including the Maine Aquaculture Association and the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI), created a workforce training system to streamline people into the field based on an analysis predicting the industry’s future needs.

Two programs—the 10-12 week Aquaculture Pioneers program and the year-long Maine Shellfish and Seaweed Aquaculture Apprenticeship program— were launched to give people hands-on experience and mentorship at an aquaculture farm.

