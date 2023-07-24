Murkowski Introduces “Improving ARCTIC Act” to Secure Wins for Alaska in Farm Bill

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced the Improving Agriculture, Research, Cultivation, Timber, and Indigenous Commodities (ARCTIC) Act, legislation that will strengthen a variety of Farm Bill provisions to better address needs in Alaska.

“Over the past year, in preparation for the 2023 Farm Bill, my team and I have been working diligently with Alaskan stakeholders to learn more about their concerns, priorities, and goals. Following our hard work and Alaskans’ generous input, I’m proud to unveil the Improving ARCTIC Act, a measure that is truly a win for Alaska in this year’s Farm Bill,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski. “By helping more Alaskans access healthy foods; supporting Alaska’s farmers and our seafood, floriculture, and forestry industries; addressing low-income Alaskans’ housing needs; and expanding Tribal self-governance, my Improving ARCTC Act focuses on Alaskan’s priorities, and will work to make our communities healthier. I look forward to including these important provisions within this year’s Farm Bill.”

Background: The “Farm Bill” is enacted every five years to address a variety of agricultural and food programs over twelve titles covering support for commodity and specialty crops and floriculture, conservation, agricultural trade and research, nutrition assistance for low-income Americans, farm support programs, rural development, forestry, and more.

