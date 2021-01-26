Fishery Group Pans Proposed Salmon Farm Off Gouldsboro

MaineBiz Seafood January 26, 2021

Portland-based fishery group is expressing concerns about the proposed site and size of a salmon farm in waters off Gouldsboro. 

Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation said the area proposed by American Aquafarms, in Frenchman’s Bay, is heavily fished by lobstermen. 

American Aquafarms is an aquaculture startup backed by a Norwegian investor that has under contract the purchase of the 100,000-square-foot Maine Fair Trade Lobster processing facility in Gouldsboro. The company hopes to develop a salmon-farming operation there.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MaineBiz

Related Articles

Seafood

Increased Visibility for Certified Aquaculture

May 6, 2020 GLOBALG.A.P.

In a new partnership to promote sustainability in the worldwide seafood industry, GLOBALG.A.P. has joined FishChoice.com as a Seafood Sustainability Certification Partner. The move increases access to GLOBALG.A.P. certified products to the thousands of companies using FishChoice.com to inform and improve their seafood sourcing.