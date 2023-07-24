Emerald Coast Growers Releases New Resource Guide Featuring Fresh Picks Section Highlighting New Varieties

Pensacola, Fla. – Emerald Coast Growers has released a new version of their popular Resource Guide. The 2023-24 edition features an exciting section called Fresh Picks, which highlights all newcomers to their lineup including new perennials, ornamental grasses and succulents. With its six new ornamental grasses and grass-like plants, and twelve new perennials and succulents, Emerald Coast Growers’ complete assortment has grown to an impressive collection of more than 700 selections.

The new introductions include such highlights as:

Miscanthus sinensis ‘High Frequency’™ (‘NCMS3’) PPAF, an infertile grass that won’t self-sow. It forms 5-foot upright columns of showy blades heavily cross banded with gold. ‘High Frequency’ is a rust resistant Japanese silver grass. Feathery red seed heads provide autumn interest. Prefers full sun. Hardy in Zones 5 to 10.

Farfugium japonicum var. Giganteum, an outstanding clump-forming shade plant with large round, glossy green leaves up to 18”. Yellow blooms appear above the foliage in late summer to fall.

Carex ‘Feather Falls’ PP26199. With an arching/cascading habit, ‘Feather Falls’ is perfect for containers or massing in the landscape. Long blades spread or tumble two feet or more. Gleaming green blades sport bright white edges. Prefers part to full shade. Hardy in Zones 5 to 9.

“Creating our Resource Guide is a well thought out process; we take the time to put together a representation of what we think the market will need,” says Cheri Markowitz, Sales Manager. “Our customers trust us to find the best for their programs year-after-year with a collection of new varieties, and we take that task seriously.”

Unveiling a resource guide yearly ensures that customers stay informed and current with new and different varieties that will illuminate gardens every spring. Designed with the user in mind, the company’s complete catalog is available in digital format on their website and fully integrates with their site’s extensive searchable database.

For more information on Emerald Coast Growers’ 2023-24 catalog or to order,

call 850-944-0808 or visit www.ecgrowers.com.

About Emerald Coast Growers

Emerald Coast Growers is proud to celebrate 32 years of success in the horticulture business. Known for their wide variety of perennial starter plants and specialty plants, Emerald Coast Growers still maintains the distinction of being one of the industry’s largest suppliers of ornamental grass liners to North American growers and retailers. With more than 500,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse space, 75 acres of farmland and locations in both the northeast and southeast, Emerald Coast Growers can consistently supply top quality starter plants to growers throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.ecgrowers.com.