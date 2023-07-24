Lioni Takes 1st and 2nd at 2023 American Cheese Society Competition

Union, NJ – Lioni Latticini, Inc, award winning producer of Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata, Stracciatella and Bufala Cheese products received top honors in two categories at this years American Cheese Society competition. Lioni was awarded 1st place topping 21 entries, for their Ovoline with highest honors in the Fresh Mozzarella – under 8 oz category, and 2nd place with highest honors and score for Burrata out of 14 entries in the Burrata category. Winners were announced this week in Des Moine, Iowa at the ACS’s annual conference. “It is an absolute honor to have our products recognized by the judges at the largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses,” said Andrea Salzarulo Sears, Vice President of Sales at Lioni Latticini. “Although we are a small family-owned and operated business we have an enormous passion for our products and our customers!”

Lioni sources their milk from local farms shipping only the freshest products nationwide from their state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey to as far West, including the states of California and Washington. They manufacture and supply these buyers across the US with a full product line of award-winning fresh mozzarella cheese, burrata, stracciatella and mozzarella di bufala products. Lioni products are made fresh daily and distributed each day via refrigerated trucking.

Ovoline, an “egg-size” fresh mozzarella packaged in purified water has a shelf-life of 28 days from date of manufacture and is currently available in two sizes, 8 oz. retail and 3 lb. Tubs for foodservice. Burrata Con Panna made from authentic Italian Panna from Italy has a shelf-life of 21 days from date of manufacture and is available in various sizes – 8 oz., 4 oz., and 2.5 oz. for both retail and foodservice.

About Lioni Latticini, Inc.

The Salzarulo Family began its tradition in the Latticini business in the town of Lioni, Italy, many decades ago. Bringing old world Italian values and traditions to Brooklyn, NY, they have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella. Utilizing modern technology and computer-monitored equipment imported directly from Italy, a strict attention to detail goes into every step of production. Lioni supplies buyers with a full product line of fresh mozzarella products for both food service and retail demands across the United States. They currently ship nationally each week via refrigerated trucking.

Instagram: @lionilatticini Website: www.lionimozzarella.com