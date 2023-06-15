Lioni Latticini’s Founders Celebrate Induction into the Specialty Food Association’s Hall of Fame

Union, NJ – Lioni Latticini, Inc, well-known producer of Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata and Bufala Cheese products proudly announces the induction of its founders into the SFA Hall of Fame. The Specialty Food Association Hall of Fame honors individuals whose accomplishments impact contributions, innovations, and success within the Specialty Food Industry.

Salvatore and Giuseppe Salzarulo will be celebrating more than 30 years in the Specialty Food Industry, manufacturing an authentic, outstanding, specialty cheese product known as “the Mozzarella”. As dedicated masters in the fresh mozzarella business, their passion is derived from family roots deeply tied to Lioni, Italy, an extraordinary work ethic, and an intense commitment to their craft.

“We are honored to be inducted into the SFA Hall of Fame”, says Giuseppe Salzarulo, Co-founder, and Co-owner of Lioni Latticini, Inc. “and we are especially proud of our family’s longtime traditional cheesemaking.” It is a privilege to share our journey with this incredible specialty food community.”

Lioni friends and family will be commemorating this special event at the Summer Fancy Food Show with a “Spaghettata” prepared by Chef Riccardo Orfino, Partner, and Executive Chef of West Village (NYC) restaurants Alice and Osteria 57.

Lioni will be exhibiting at the Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javits Center in New York City where they will be highlighting many of their award-winning fresh mozzarella products. Visit them at Booth 1366 where they will be featuring their newest addition, Ricotta di Bufala, an authentic locally made, sweet, and delicate ricotta.

About Lioni Latticini, Inc.

The Salzarulo Family began its tradition in the Latticini business in the town of Lioni, Italy, many decades ago. Bringing old world Italian values and traditions to Brooklyn, NY, they have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella. Utilizing modern technology and computer-monitored equipment imported directly from Italy, a strict attention to detail goes into every step of production. Lioni supplies buyers with a full product line of fresh mozzarella products for both food service and retail demands across the United States. They currently ship nationally each week via refrigerated trucking.