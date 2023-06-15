Forever Cheese Celebrating 25th Year Anniversary

New York, NY – Forever Cheese, an importer of artisan cheese and accompaniments from Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Croatia, announces the kick-off of its 25th anniversary celebration with the unveiling of a new logo. Since 1998, the company has been at the forefront of bringing pivotal products to the market, including Drunken Goat®, Genuine Fulvi® Pecorino Romano, Mitica® Marcona Almonds, and Mitica® Fig and Date Cakes.

Co-founders Michele Buster and Pierluigi Sini created Forever Cheese in 1998 and began expanding its assortment and sourcing capabilities across Italy and then Spain. In the years since, Forever Cheese has become a key player in the specialty foods industry, offering cheese from the Mediterranean region as well as accompaniments like nuts, honeys, jams, and charcuterie. Buster and Sini’s close relationships with producers and the company focus on education were integral to their early and continued success. “Our producers are the backbone of the business and they have supported what we do from the very beginning. We are so appreciative of these partnerships and our growth together. It means so much to see them succeed,” says Buster.

Tyler Hawes joined Forever Cheese as CEO at the end of 2021 and has been driving growth across the organization including the January 2023 acquisition of W.A. Imports, an importer, manufacturer, and distributor of the finest Japanese and Pacific Rim ingredients. Like Forever Cheese, W.A. Imports carries some of the most unique and sought after products in their categories. This acquisition brought together two incredible companies and several owned brands to one organization.

Forever Cheese has recently unveiled a new logo as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations. The new look, as seen in the logo, website, and other media platforms, conveys Forever Cheese’s mission to discover, import, and celebrate the best cheeses and specialty foods from its family of producers. According to Tyler Hawes, CEO of Forever Cheese, the company’s vision for its next phase of growth is “to bring unique cheeses and specialty foods to a wider audience, inspiring interest and appreciation for the diversity of flavors and cultures that our products represent.”

Forever Cheese will host various 25th anniversary events this spring and summer, inviting its supplier and customer partners to join them in celebrating this important milestone.

To learn more about Forever Cheese, visit their website at forevercheese.com. Forever Cheese and Mitica® products are available at specialty food stores and cheese shops throughout the U.S.

About Forever Cheese: Forever Cheese, importers of artisan cheese and accompaniments from Italy,

Spain, Portugal, and Croatia, was founded over two decades ago. Driven by a passion for exceptional foods, the Company has grown into an industry leader, with its products in many grocery stores, restaurants, and specialty food shops nationwide. With a focus on authenticity and intentional sourcing, Forever Cheese seeks out the best of the Mediterranean and prioritizes telling the stories of their family of producers. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY with a warehouse location in Secaucus, NJ. Facebook: www.facebook.com/forevercheeseco Instagram: @forevercheeseco