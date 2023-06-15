Register to Attend the 2023 National Garden Bureau Summer Summit in Vancouver, B.C.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau, Home Garden Seed Association and All-America Selections encourage you to register now for the 2023 Summer Summit in Vancouver, B.C.

Hotel rooms and bus seats are filling fast!

This year’s event delivers a very full 3-days of learning, networking and business tours.

The celebration begins with a Welcome Reception at the Westin Wall Centre hotel on Tuesday, September 5.

Wednesday, September 6 will be spent visiting the Chilliwack area to visit growers (VanBelle Nursery and Qualitree to name two) and retailers (including Minter Gardens) in that region.

Thursday, September 7 will be tours of hosts West Coast Seeds, other local horticulture businesses and a new and innovative community-based farm/garden district in the flat and fertile Delta area.

Friday, September 8 will be the grand finale touring in and around the wonderfully multi-cultural city of Vancouver.

Early-bird discounts end August 1st so registering now will save $!

Extending your stay is STRONGLY encouraged to visit other popular tourist and industry destinations in the area. The discounted hotel rate is valid from September 2-September 13 – a great reason to extend your stay!

A few of the many highlights of this year’s Summer Summit include:

AAS Trial tours

HGSA Trial tours

AAS Display Garden tour

Multi-cultural experiences

Urban tours in Vancouver

Awards presentation

Dinner With Peers

This event is open to anyone (growers, breeders, retailers, brokers, industry reps, educators, media, garden communicators, etc.) interested in any or all of these three organizations, the trials and other local sites.

Hotel room booking link and the schedule of events can be found here.

For more information: Diane Blazek