National Garden Bureau Promotes Poinsettias with Home Gardener Tips

National Garden Bureau (NGB) helped members spread holiday cheer, reaching millions of home gardeners in December. The organization and its members created a “Tips for Making Your Poinsettia Shine Through the Season and Beyond” campaign to inspire and educate consumers.

After attending industry poinsettia trials, NGB worked with member poinsettia breeders to create content aimed at inspiring purchase and offering instruction for easy care. NGB developed a poinsettia webpage with background on the traditional holiday plant, design inspiration, and care instructions. The site also featured a video of breeders sharing what they love about poinsettias.

A nationally distributed news article on the same topic reached a circulation of nearly 200 million people, appearing in newspapers and digital publications in almost every state in the country.

“New and expanding interest in gardening isn’t limited to outdoors,” says Diane Blazek, executive director of NGB. “Research shows that novice and experienced gardeners are looking for tips to improve their skills. With so many poinsettia sold each year, we wanted to share ways homeowners could interact with the plants and improve their feeling of success.”

