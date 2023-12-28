Oasis Grower Solutions Poinsettia Connection: The Day Ecke Ranch Called

A vision. A need. A solution.

It’s no secret that poinsettias hold a special place in the heart of Oasis Grower Solutions. Around the world, these beloved plants are synonymous with holiday celebrations and Christmas cheer. But that wasn’t always the case.

It took “Mr. Poinsettia” Paul Ecke, Sr. to leverage a revolutionary grafting technology and turn poinsettias into an enduring tradition. The story could have ended with California’s Ecke Ranch, but it didn’t. The Oasis Grower Solutions team is grateful it had a hand in helping the Eckes make poinsettias what they are today.

V.L. Smithers had a vision.

Smithers-Oasis, the parent company of Oasis Grower Solutions, was founded in 1954. That’s the year that Vernon “V.L.” Smithers revolutionized the floral industry with the creation of OASIS® Floral Foam.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Smithers-Oasis