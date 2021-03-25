National Garden Bureau Announces an “Ask the Experts” Consumer Webinar Series

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau, the non-profit organization promoting gardening in North America on behalf of the horticulture industry and its members, is excited to roll out a free webinar series for consumers. This new “Ask the Experts” series is designed to provide valuable information direct from breeding company experts to consumers, especially the 15-20 million new gardeners gained because of the COVID pandemic.

The webinar series will run from April through October and will focus on specific plant classes. Thanks to the extensive reach of NGB’s social media, questions from the community will guide the presentation and discussion in each webinar. An expert panel of 3-4 NGB breeder members will answer consumer’s questions.

Each session will be recorded and posted on NGB’s YouTube channel and website.

Marketing for this program has begun through e-newsletters, social media and other outreach.

For more information about this program and/or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact Diane Blazek.

Founded in 1920, the National Garden Bureau is a non-profit organization whose mission is to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors “Year Of The” fact sheets annually featuring flowers and vegetables, including new introductions, which are especially suited to home gardens.