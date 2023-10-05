National Garden Bureau, American Meadows, Ball Horticultural Company and Sakata Seed America Award $7,500 in Therapeutic Garden Grants

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — National Garden Bureau, along with program sponsors American Meadows, Ball Horticultural Company and Sakata Seed America are proud to announce the five therapeutic gardens receiving grants and in-kind donations totaling more than $7,500.

This announcement marks the 10th year that National Garden Bureau has provided much-needed resources for worthy therapeutic gardens. This funding allows these gardens to continue, and even expand, their good work for deserving clients.

After a two-week online voting period, the public has named the five winning gardens:

· Insight Garden Program, San Gabriel, California

First place vote-recipient; winner of a $3,000 grant.

Insight Garden Program’s mission is to facilitate innovative gardening and landscaping training so that people in prison can reconnect to self, community, and the natural world.

· UT Gardens Horticultural Therapy, Knoxville, Tennessee

Runner-Up; winner of a $1,500 grant.

The University of Tennessee (UT) Gardens is a 10-acre garden utilized by students and the community. This horticultural therapy program launched in 2012 and has served over 9,000 people to date.

· Care Plus Horticultural Therapy, Paramus, New Jersey

Runner-Up; winner of a $1,000 grant.

The program at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is designed for adult residents with multiple and complex challenges that require a regular regimen of care and attention by qualified health professionals.

· Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden, Edgerton, Wisconsin

Runner-Up; winner of a $1,000 grant.

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services has maintained a 3-acre healing garden for 12 years, intending to provide passive and active horticulture engagement for patients, staff, visitors, and the public.

· Skyland Trail Horticultural Therapy Program, Atlanta, Georgia

Runner-Up; winner of a $1,000 grant.

Skyland Trail provides residential mental health treatment for adults and teens. Horticultural therapy, including expert-led groups in the gardens and greenhouse, is a critical component of their whole person approach to wellness.

National Garden Bureau, American Meadows, Ball Horticultural Company and Sakata Seed America would like to recognize all grant applicants that participated this year. All are listed on the NGB website. NGB encourages support of these and other therapeutic gardens by industry, local communities, and individuals.

The judges who read all the applications and narrowed them down to the five finalists deserve a huge thank-you. Those judges are:

Patty Cassidy, Vice President of the American Horticultural Therapy Association

Barbara Kreski, Retired Director, Horticultural Therapy, Chicago Botanic Garden

Alicia Green, Buehler Enabling Garden Coordinator, Chicago Botanic Garden

Isabel Fuenzalida, Culture & Organizational Development, Sakata Seed America

Mike Lizotte, Owner/Managing Partner at American Meadows

Mark Gross, Corporate Giving, Ball Horticultural Company

For more information about National Garden Bureau, please contact Diane Blazek.