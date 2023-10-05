1-800-Flowers.com Teams Up With Disney to Launch New Mickey & Friends Collection of Flowers and Gifts

1-800-Flowers.com® is collaborating with Disney to present customers with a new collection. Inspired by the Sensational 6’s friendship – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto – the 1-800-Flowers.com and Disney collection introduces new and playful floral bouquets and sweet treats that are perfect for gifting and entertaining.

“We are thrilled to team up with Disney to launch this exclusive collection,” says Abhay Patel, Brand President, 1-800-Flowers.com. “The iconic Mickey & Friends characters remind us that celebrating all the important people and moments in our lives is timeless. Whether it’s celebrating a birthday, holiday, or just to let someone know that you are thinking of them, our Disney collection will be sure to deliver joy.”

Launching with 14 offerings, this exciting collection is available for delivery in the United States, and at a price range of $44.99 – $99.99. From whimsical floral arrangements designed in a collectible cookie jar or paired with a classic Mickey Mouse hat reminiscent of the original Mickey Mouse ears worn by the Mouseketeers, to delightful berries and confections delivered in new packaging that features the iconic Mouse, the assortment will include:

· 1-800-Flowers.com Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Cookie Jar – Bright

· 1-800-Flowers.com Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Cookie Jar – Classic

· 1-800-Flowers.com a-DOG-able® Disney Mickey Mouse

· Shari’s Berries Disney Mickey Berries

· Cheryl’s Cookies Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Cookie Jar with Disney® Limited-Edition Buttercream-Frosted Cutout Cookies

· Shari’s Berries Disney Mickey Celebration Cake and Mickey Berries

· 1-800-Flowers.com Disney Mickey Mouse Flower Cake

· 1-800-Flowers.com Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse in Love Vase with Red Roses, 24 stems

· 1-800-Flowers.com Disney Celebration Mum Plant

· 1-800-Flowers.com Disney Mickey & Minnie Rose Plant

· 1-800-Flowers.com Disney Mickey & Minnie in Love Vase with Pink Rose & Lily

· 1-800-Flowers.com Disney Mickey Mouse Vase with Assorted Roses, 24 Stems

· 1-800-Flowers.com Disney Mickey Mouse Vase with Happy Gerbera Daisies, 24 Stems

· 1-800-Flowers.com Disney Mickey Mouse Vase with Yellow Roses, 24 Stems

Disney enthusiasts and gift-givers can also save big by becoming a member of the company’s Celebrations Passport® loyalty program. In addition to enjoying free standard shipping and no service charge, members earn points with each dollar spent on gifts, unlocking perks and benefits that grow as they shop across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, including 1-800-Flowers.com®, Shari’s Berries®, Cheryl’s Cookies®, Harry & David® and more.