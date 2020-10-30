Dole Turns Your Home Into a French Café as Part of its Cooking Collaboration With Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company is giving food, cooking and Disney fans the chance to create their own at-home version of Gusteau’s, the iconic Parisienne restaurant at the center of Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille, as part of its three-month healthy-cooking alliance with the favorite Pixar Animation Studios film.

The produce leader released a series of free downloadable resources designed to motivate aspiring chefs to don an apron, become a restauranteur and prepare and serve some of the 20 new French-inspired hors d’oeuvres (appetizer), le plat principal (entrée), accompagnement (side dish), le dessert (dessert) and boisson (beverage) recipes created by Dole for the campaign continuing through January 2021, at www.dole.com/Disney.

In addition to a selection of original recipes, Dole’s “Now We’re (All) Cooking” initiative kicked-off earlier this month with fresh digital downloads, family-friendly activities, social activations and influencer partnerships inspired by Remy, Linguini, Collette, Anton and others who frequented Chef Auguste Gusteau’s previously five-star culinary destination in the City of Lights.

To empower fans to turn their homes and kitchens into a French café, Dole has added a café/bistro menu, recipe and critic cards and a toque blanche (traditional white chef’s hat) that can be downloaded, printed-out and personalized. New Dole- and Ratatouille-themed placements feature produce- and cooking-related activities, fun facts and trivia, and spaces for coloring for kids.

“What better way to motivate chefs at all levels – and their families – to cook together than to bring the glorious food and culinary culture of Gusteau’s and Paris itself right into your kitchen and dining room?” said Rachel Young, Dole’s manager of digital marketing. “We had a lot of fun creating everything that would-be restauranteurs need to christen their own French café ranging from personalized menus, placemats, recipe cards and even a traditional chef’s hat to healthier Dole versions of classic French dishes including several featured in Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille.”

“While your efforts may not result in official ‘stars’ like they did for Chef Gusteau and ultimately Linguini and Remy, you are bound to impress family and friends this fall and holiday season.”

Joining the first 10 recipes that debuted earlier this month are 10 more all new Dole dishes created by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s health and nutrition communications manager, and now posted at dole.com/Disney and the Dole recipe library.

Sweet Apple-touille Ramekins – DOLE® Banana, Green and Red Apples, a Bosc pear, Greek yogurt and cinnamon are combined and baked in 8-ounce ramekins to create deliciously individual desserts that are low-fat, low-sodium, vegetarian and vegan.

Anyone Can Cook Coq Au Vin – The classic French dish cooked in a Dutch oven is made easy in this five-step recipe calling for boneless, skinless chicken breasts mixed with DOLE® Carrots, Celery, White Onion, Mushrooms and a wealth of spices.

Veggies Voila! Buckwheat Crepes – Dole’s healthier take on legendary French crepes are filled with a vegetarian mixture of DOLE® Mushrooms, Red Onion, Celery, Asparagus and Baby Spinach and topped with almond milk-based ricotta cheese.

Dutch Oven French Onion Turkey – This surprisingly easy-to-make French family meal features boneless, skinless turkey breast cooked with julienned DOLE® Yellow Onions, chicken broth and spices in a traditional enamel-coated Dutch oven.

French Onion Turkey Bistro Sandwich – Spread a whole-wheat bun with French Dijon mustard and top with chilled Dutch Oven French Onion Turkey, caramelized DOLE® Yellow Onions and DOLE® Arugula.

Plantain Chocolate Mousse – DOLE® Plantains, tofu and unsweetened cocoa powder serve as the foundation for this surprisingly rich and thick vegan dessert that is piped into champagne flutes and topped with DOLE® Pineapple, Raspberries and kiwi.

Provincial Pineapple-Banana Bundt Cake – This vegetarian, low-fat version of everyone’s favorite special-occasion cake is made with DOLE® Bananas and Pineapples and drizzled with a special pineapple glaze.

Parisienne Snapper in Parchment – Fresh Red Snapper fillets are folded into parchment packets with DOLE® Carrots, Cauliflower florets, Mushrooms, capers and spices and baked using a French technique that seals in the original flavors, colors, textures and nutrients.

Ratatouille-Stuffed Mushrooms – A dozen DOLE® Mushrooms are stuffed with a seasoned mixture of eggplant, bell peppers, Roma tomato, summer squash and DOLE® Red Onion in this improvised, handheld version of the favorite French recipe.

Veggie Linguini a la Linguini – Named after the fearless chef-in-training, this simple-but-hearty dish tosses whole-wheat linguine pasta with DOLE® Sweet Potatoes, Red Onion, Brussels Sprouts, Arugula, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

An assortment of DIY recipe videos will be posted on Dole’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages through the end of the year. Dole is also hosting a “Now We’re (All) Cooking Virtual Cooking Class” in November for bloggers and influencers to prove there can never be too many cooks in the kitchen (or on Zoom).

Dole’s in-store, in-home collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille caps Dole’s year-long celebration of Pixar Animation Studios, which is part of a long-term nutritional alliance with The Walt Disney Company designed to make healthy eating and a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables more fun and attainable to busy parents.

For campaign elements, visit dole.com/Disney, and for the latest Dole recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, go to www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

