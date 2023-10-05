International Delight Launches New Peppermint Mocha Offerings Bringing Back Year Two of its Grinch-Inspired Line

International Delight, one of the leading creamer and iced coffee brands, is bringing the magic of the holidays to coffee mugs nationwide with year two of its Grinch-themed flavors. In partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, International Delight is expanding its festive holiday flavors with new Peppermint Mocha coffee and creamer offerings inspired by one of the season’s most iconic characters: The Grinch.

Available now through December, International Delight and Grinch fans alike can now get their hands on the delicious holiday offerings including:

NEW International Delight Peppermint Mocha Zero Sugar Creamer : Get your fix on all the chocolatey, minty flavor with none of the added sugar. (SRP $4.29 USD per 32oz bottle)

NEW ready-to-drink International Delight Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee : Do you enjoy your coffee as cold as the winter weather? International Delight's got you covered with the release of NEW ready-to-drink International Delight Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee, bringing the hottest flavor of the holiday season to the coldest iced coffee cups nationwide. (SRP $4.99 USD per 64oz carton)

NEW International Delight Peppermint Mocha on-the-go creamer singles : Hitting the road this holiday season? International Delight has you covered! The Grinch Peppermint Mocha on-the-go creamer singles are available for free at convenience stores across the country – ready and waiting for you to pour them into your coffee at your local C-store stop!

Three party-worthy creamers from last years' Grinch-inspired collab return to the lineup:classic Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Cookie Dough and Frosted Sugar Cookie! (SRP $4.29 USD per 32oz bottle)

International Delight aims to capture the attention of the next generation of coffee drinkers through unique, culture-driven flavor offerings. The second year of International Delight’s Grinch-themed product line is one of the many pop culture-inspired mashups from the flavor innovators, which also includes recent collaborations with HERSHEY’S, Cinnabon and Warner Brothers.