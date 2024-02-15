All-America Selections and National Garden Bureau Announce Organizational Merger

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau (NGB) and All-America Selections (AAS) are pleased to announce the completion of an organizational merger of the two non-profit organizations into one. National Garden Bureau is now the parent organization with AAS being the plant trialing program under National Garden Bureau.

Previously the ‘sister’ organizations worked closely to vet and promote great growing material, support the green industry, and connect with the gardening public. By bringing AAS under the NGB umbrella, the existing synergies can further root and bloom into an even more dynamic, efficient, and bountiful representation of the industry.

All Committees that were part of the two organizations are now programs run by Vice President Board members. The following org chart explains this in graphic form:

The new Board of Directors for National Garden Bureau is:

President​: Alicain Carlson, Syngenta Flowers

Past Presidents: Jeannine Bogard, Syngenta Vegetables & Scott Rusch, Express Seed

Treasurer​: Marissa Verdi, Harris Seeds​

Secretary​: Pat Racey, National Garden Bureau

​AAS Trials​ Program VP: Chelsey Lenczyk, Bejo Seeds​

AAS Display Gardens Program VP: Penny Merritt-Price, Youngs Plant Farm​

AAS Combined Judges​ Program VP: Denise Mullins, Smith Gardens​

Non-Plant Promotions Program VP: Paula Douer, Crescent Garden​

Special Projects Program VP: Josh Kirschenbaum​, PanAmerican Seed

Surveys and Membership Program VP: Lisa Heredia, Danziger​

Year of the Program VP: Alec Charais, Bailey Nurseries​

AAS Winners and New Plant Promotions Program VPs: Joe Cimino, Sakata & Alisha Burns, Johnny’s Seeds​

Externally, the general public will not see much of a change after the merger as the two separate websites (aaswinners.com and ngb.org) will remain, with NGB doing even more promotion of the AAS Winners.

There are three key benefits of this merger which are:

Operational efficiencies and overhead cost savings​

​Minimize duplicate efforts in similar activities and more easily identify synergies​

​Create more opportunities for leadership by professionals in our industry

The organizations welcome questions, comments and inquiries as to how you can become more engaged in this new organization that is taking huge strides forward to promote the horticulture industry and all gardening products. Email: Diane Blazek

As part of this merger, the organization recently released details for the 2024 Summer Summit in Auburn and Opelika, Alabama. The dates are June 4-5, 2024, which coincides with the Southern Garden Tour dates for 2024.

“Having this year’s AAS Summer Summit at the expertly executed variety trials at Young’s is a brilliant pairing of two organizations that know the crucial role trialing plays in the success of our industry. Please join us for this opportunity not only to visit Young’s trials but to connect with AAS and NGB to see how they support you and your business.” States AAS President Alicain Carlson from Syngenta Flowers.

REGISTER USING THIS LINK

The event begins with a Welcome Reception on Tuesday, June 4.

Wednesday, June 5 will be a tour day visiting several sites on the Auburn University Campus, Young’s Plant Farm, Bonnie Plants and ending with a tour then dinner at Botanic garden center.

Extending your stay is STRONGLY encouraged to visit other AAS Trials participating in the Southern Garden Tour, such as UGA in Athens, Georgia and Metrolina Greenhouses in Huntersville, North Carolina.

For more information: Diane Blazek

http://www.all-americaselections.org All-America Selections, founded in 1932, continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners.

http://www.ngb.org/ Founded in 1920, National Garden Bureau is a non-profit organization with a mission to disseminate basic instructions and inspiration for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors “Year of The” fact sheets annually featuring new introductions that are especially suited to home gardens.