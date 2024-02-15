MIAMI- The Miami Beef Company (“Miami Beef”) announces the acquisition of Hofmann Sausage Company (“Hofmann”). Founded in 1879 in Syracuse, New York, Hofmann is the leading sausage and hot dog brand in the Central New York area. Hofmann’s product portfolio includes beef and pork franks, Smoked Sausage, Bratwursts, Beef Jerky, and condiments. Hofmann is joining Miami Beef’s growing family of brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hofmann Sausage to the Miami Beef family. Hofmann has a meaningful heritage and deep connection to its loyal customers, employees, and community, which we plan to continue serving through investment in its facilities in Syracuse. We are excited to add hot dogs and sausages to our high-quality hamburger offerings to give our customers the full grilling experience. Our plan is to turbo-charge the growth of Hofmann’s footprint throughout the country and continue to look for complementary brands to acquire,” added Robert Young, CEO of Miami Beef.

About Miami Beef

Since 1972, Miami Beef has been an industry leader in providing quality fresh and frozen meat products to retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Miami Beef brands including Miami Beef, Free Graze, Florida Raised, Sizzle King, Young Ridge, Brooklyn Burger, Devault Foods and Hofmann Sausage are produced out of their South Florida and Central New York based facilities. For more information, visit www.miamibeef.com