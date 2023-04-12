Country Archer Provisions Launches NEW Zero-Sugar Smoked Sausages

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.–Country Archer Provisions today announced the launch of its new protein-packed snack line: Zero-Sugar Smoked Sausages. Available in two bold flavors, Original and Fuego, Smoked Sausages deliver a smokey, savory, satisfying snacking experience in a bite-sized format. Country Archer Zero-Sugar Smoked Sausages are available now nationwide.

As the first and only better-for-you smoked sausages on the market, Country Archer Zero-Sugar Smoked Sausages stand out from the crowd by delivering a premium taste profile with real ingredients you can pronounce, uniquely positioned to offer both superior nutrition and extraordinary flavor. These smokey bite-sized sticks are a snack time must-have and perfect for any occasion whether it’s on-the-go or at home.

“Our mission at Country Archer is to deliver a premium snacking experience, with clean, better-for-you ingredients and mind-blowing tastes and textures,” said co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions, Eugene Kang. “Based on the overwhelming love for our zero-sugar jerky line and grass-fed meat sticks, we wanted to create a smoked sausage line that has that nostalgic campfire taste and meaty texture with the same benefits of having no sugar or the questionable ingredients you typically find in other sausages.”

Each Smoked Sausage bite provides a delicious option for the growing wave of consumers vigilant about the impact their food choices have not only on themselves, but also the planet, people and animals. Every Smoked Sausage batch is crafted from real ingredients including a premium blend of 100% grass-fed beef from pasture raised sources and 100% gourmet cuts of natural, antibiotic-free pork with no added preservatives, MSG, nitrites, or nitrates. Flavor details include:

Original – a timeless blend of natural smoke and spices including cracked pepper and garlic for a classic and nostalgic campfire flavor.

Fuego – a fiery blend of red and white pepper, habanero, and chili powder that delivers a warm kick for spice lovers.

Packed with 9g of protein per serving, 0g sugar, and just 100 calories, Country Archer’s Zero-Sugar Smoked Sausages is the next satiating meat snack. Available now at Albertson’s and Safeway stores nationwide, Hudson News, Wawa Convenience Stores & Gas Stations, Amazon, and countryarcher.com with additional retailers to follow this year.

About Country Archer Provisions

Country Archer Provisions is a leading producer of delicious, quality-protein meat snacks. Founded by Korean-American nephew and aunt team, Eugene and Susan Kang, Country Archer has grown to be the number one better-for-you jerky brand in the nation. Made for those with higher snacking standards looking for meat snacks offering a premium experience, Country Archer pushes the envelope offering innovative and mouthwatering flavors and better-for-you proteins with sustainability as a brand priority. Country Archer offers a robust line of meat snacks including 100% grass-fed jerky, tender antibiotic-free Turkey Jerky, Zero-Sugar Jerky, and Meat Sticks in original, footlong, and mini sizes to purchase in 8 and 28 count individually-wrapped Mini Stick bags.

Country Archer meat snacks are available at more than 30,000 natural, traditional, and convenience stores nationwide, including Costco, Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Albertson’s, Safeway, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Love’s Travel Centers, Hudson News and many more. To learn more about Country Archer, visit countryarcher.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@CountryArcher) and Facebook (@CountryArcher).