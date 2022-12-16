Dickey’s Reveals New Packaging in Brookshire’s Stores

Dallas – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s fan favorite specialty sausages now has a modern look! You can get your hands on our authentic barbecue meats, conveniently located inside your local Brookshire Grocery stores across Texas and Oklahoma. Here you can find our same great smoked meats with a new packaging!

Retail customers, barbecue lovers, and foodies can expect to see this new packaging highlighting Dickey’s transition into making their own high-quality sausages. The barbecue concept has their very own brand-new manufacturing facility, Wycliff Douglas Provisions, located in Mesquite, Texas. The featured retail sausages included in the packaging upgrade are the famous:

Original Smoked Sausage

Spicy Cheddar Smoked Sausage

Hot Links Smoked Sausage

These sausages are Made in Texas products, that have been a huge hit for retailers nationwide. Dickey’s has the opportunity to continue expanding their presence throughout the state of Texas, where customers can purchase these sausages in all North Texas Kroger locations.

“We are beyond thrilled to be evolving the Dickey’s brand with this upgraded packaging, as well as continuing our valued partnership with Brookshire’s Grocery Company,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to seeing the retail line’s continued expansion to allow more barbecue fanatics and our loyal fans that ability to cook restaurant quality, Made in Texas sausage in the comfort of their own homes!”

The Dickey’s retail line is continuing to expand making it easier to find your favorite BBQ foods and delicious seasonings at your local grocery store – ensuring you can enjoy some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. right at home. Additional retailers are signing up so be sure to check

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok, Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.