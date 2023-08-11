Country Archer Provisions Launches New Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks and Beef Jerky Snack Packs Just in Time for Back-To-School

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Country Archer Provisions, the nation’s number one better-for-you meat snack brand has announced the launch of two new mouthwatering items sure to keep the entire family happy: Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks and Original Beef Jerky Snack Packs. These perfectly portioned protein snacks offer clean-label ingredients for health-conscious consumers seeking irresistibly flavorful, better-for-you snacking options for themselves and their families.

Just in time for back-to-school, when schedules become crazy again and finding healthy and delicious food for your family can become a chore, Country Archer is providing two alternatives to traditional snacking options in convenient, kid-friendly packaging. Unlike chips and pretzels, which lack an abundance of protein, and preservative-packed meat snacks that competitive brands offer, these Mini Meat Sticks and Jerky Snack Packs stand out by only using real, premium ingredients. The Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks feature all-natural turkey infused with authentic herbs and spices like rosemary, basil, thyme, garlic, and onion. The Original Beef Jerky Snack Packs consist of 100% grass-fed beef combined with flavorful spices like garlic and onion powder.

“Unlike most of our competitive set, the Country Archer brand is a true meat snack portfolio, offering a wide variety of flavors, proteins, pack formats, and sizes to ensure consumers have healthy, delicious options whenever and wherever they need them,” said co-founder and CEO, Eugene Kang. “We are thrilled to introduce a new protein – turkey – to our hugely popular Mini Sticks line and also launch a snack pack version of our beef jerky, ideal for portion control and back-to-school. Driven by a growing appetite for quality and portable protein, we developed these two products in response to overwhelming consumer demand for an expanded range of our portfolio.”

Available in select retailers now, these perfectly portioned protein snacks are perfect for on-the-go consumption and can be conveniently stored in gym bags, backpacks, purses, offices, or lunchboxes. These bite-sized sticks and beef jerky packs are low-to-no sugar, free of nitrites/nitrates, and contain no unnecessary preservatives. Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks and Original Beef Jerky Snack Pack deliver an elevated taste and texture through their use of quality proteins and small-batch production.

NEW Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks: A delicious lower-calorie alternative crafted for those seeking on-the-go white-meat protein in a bite-sized format. Joining the popular line of bite-sized mini sticks, including Original Grass-Fed Beef and Teriyaki-Style Pork, these individually wrapped mini meat sticks offer a quick burst of real rosemary flavor and protein from 100% natural turkey breast. Choose from multipacks ranging from 12 to 36 count, catering to your family’s needs. Available now starting at an SRP of $14.99.

NEW Original Beef Jerky Snack Pack: The same tender and savory jerky pieces Country Archer is known for now in a pre-portioned format. Perfect for packing in lunchboxes, this 100% grass-fed beef jerky is free from the nine most common food allergens and packed with 9g of protein per bag for a wholesome boost to keep you going when hunger strikes. This multipack includes 5 individually packaged, 1 ounce snack packs, perfect for enjoying on-the-go. Available now starting at an SRP of $14.99.

Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks and Original Beef Jerky Snack Pack are now available at Sprouts Farmers Markets stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and countryarcher.com with additional retailers coming on board later this year. The full portfolio of Country Archer meat snacks is available at more than 30,000 natural, traditional, and convenience stores nationwide, including Costco, Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Albertson’s, Safeway, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Love’s Travel Centers, Hudson News and many more.

To learn more about Country Archer, visit countryarcher.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@CountryArcher) and Facebook (@CountryArcher).

About Country Archer Provisions

Country Archer Provisions is the nation’s leading better-for-you meat snack brand, known for crafting delicious and quality-protein meat snacks. Founded by Korean American nephew and aunt team, Eugene and Susan Kang, Country Archer has grown to be the number one jerky brand in the natural channel. Made for those with higher snacking standards looking for meat snacks offering a premium experience, Country Archer pushes the envelope offering innovative and mouthwatering flavors and better-for-you proteins with sustainability as a brand priority. Country Archer offers a robust line of meat snacks including 100% grass-fed jerky, tender antibiotic-free Turkey Jerky, Zero-Sugar Jerky, and Meat Sticks in original, footlong, and mini sizes to purchase in 16 and 28 count individually wrapped Mini Stick bags.