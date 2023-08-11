MPS to Spotlight Environmental Footprinting Tool at AIPH Horticultural Industry Conference

This Horticultural Industry Conference is part of the International Association of Horticultural Producers’ 75th Annual Congress, which will be held in Suncheon, Republic of Korea. MPS is a gold sponsor for the conference, which will focus on footprinting and sustainability.

MPS was founded 28 years ago with an aim to increase sustainability in floriculture by offering producers tools and certificates. Their recent development is the HortiFootprint Calculator, developed in collaboration with LetsGrow.com.

“The sustainability initiatives I’ve observed are commendable, but often challenging to showcase,” said Edmund Timm, Commercial Manager at MPS, who will speak at the conference. “The HortiFootprint Calculator aims to make these efforts visible. Currently, the HFC calculates the CO2 footprint based on the FloriPEFCR, a sector-wide standard that quantifies the environmental impact of the floriculture sector.”

Tim Briercliffe, AIPH Secretary General, commented: “The industry needs practical ways to carry out environmental footprinting. MPS is helping to lead the industry with solutions on this and we are pleased to welcome them as a sponsor for our upcoming Industry Conference in

Republic of Korea in September.”

The 75th AIPH Annual Congress will take place from 17th-21st September 2023 in Suncheon, Republic of Korea. For more information and to register your interest, please visit the AIPH Website.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next.

www.aiph.org