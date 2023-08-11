WCMA Opens Registration for 2024 CheeseExpo

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Deli August 11, 2023

Visit CheeseExpo.org now and make your plans to attend the world’s premier cheese, butter, and whey processing event, set for April 16-18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  Registration is open now!

“Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, together with our partners at the Center for Dairy Research, is proud to offer dairy processors and their supplier partners impactful opportunities to learn, connect, and celebrate at CheeseExpo 2024,” said WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer.  “Register now to join us and over 4,000 of your colleagues and friends for the industry’s must-attend event.”

CheeseExpo 2024 kicks off on Tuesday, April 16 with a lively welcome reception, and continues Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18 with full slates of educational seminars and networking events – including the popular Auction of Championship Cheeses, WCMA Recognition Breakfast, and World Champions Awards Banquet.

Dairy

DBIA Awards $2.3 Million to 26 Dairy Businesses

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Dairy June 9, 2023

The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison today announced the 26 companies and cooperatives that have been selected to receive Dairy Business Builder grants totaling $2.3 million. This year’s awardees hail from all 11 states served by DBIA. Eighteen of the 26 businesses are receiving a DBIA grant for the first time, and 12 are farmsteads.  