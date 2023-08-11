WCMA Opens Registration for 2024 CheeseExpo

Visit CheeseExpo.org now and make your plans to attend the world’s premier cheese, butter, and whey processing event, set for April 16-18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Registration is open now!

“Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, together with our partners at the Center for Dairy Research, is proud to offer dairy processors and their supplier partners impactful opportunities to learn, connect, and celebrate at CheeseExpo 2024,” said WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer. “Register now to join us and over 4,000 of your colleagues and friends for the industry’s must-attend event.”

CheeseExpo 2024 kicks off on Tuesday, April 16 with a lively welcome reception, and continues Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18 with full slates of educational seminars and networking events – including the popular Auction of Championship Cheeses, WCMA Recognition Breakfast, and World Champions Awards Banquet.

