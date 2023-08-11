Sold Out VT Cheese Fest, a USA Today’s Best Food Festival winner, is this weekend in Greensboro, VT

The Vermont Cheese Council has announced the return of the Vermont Cheesemakers Festival in a new location featuring some 40 cheesemakers as well as nearly that many specialty food and beverage producers. On Sunday, August 13 from 11:30 to 4:00, the Festival will be open to the public at the new location, The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, VT.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Vermont Cheesemakers Festival which allows us to celebrate the art of cheesemaking in Vermont,” explains Marty Mundy, Executive Director of the Vermont Cheese Council. “Attendees can meet cheesemakers and taste the cheeses of Vermont, enjoy the creations of artisan food producers, savor the local wine, mead and cider production, and experience the skills of craft brewers and master distillers.” Mundy explained that the shift in location from its historic location at Shelburne Farm’s Coach Barn in Shelburne, Vermont to Greensboro relates to renovation being done this summer at the Coach Barn. “The transition provides an opportunity to show off another corner of Vermont and also bring attention to area cheese producers such as Sweet Rowen Farmstead, Sage Farm Goat Dairy, and Mt. Mansfield Creamery – as well as some of the larger producers from this area such as Jasper Hill Farm and Vermont Creamery.”

