Edge, DBA Promote Laubscher, Reschke to New Member Services Positions

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and the Dairy Business Association today announced a pair of promotions to their member services team. Lauren Laubscher has been promoted to member services manager, and Reschke was promoted to member services compliance and regulatory representative.

Both previously served as member services representatives covering different areas of the organizations.

In her new role, Laubscher will lead the member services team’s strategy and development, as well as corporate sponsorship prospecting. A graduate of Michigan State University, Laubscher has extensive agricultural experience, including previous roles with Genex Cooperative and Sanimax.

“I’m thrilled for this new opportunity to continue working alongside our member-farmers,” Laubscher said. “Our organizations continue to work for farmers on moving dairy forward, and I am grateful to be given this opportunity to play a role in our continued success.”

Reschke will continue her work alongside members but will also take on managing the compliance and regulatory standards Edge serves as a milk verification cooperative for the federal orders. Reschke graduated from UW-Platteville and has experience working for VAS and, most recently, Renard’s Cheese.

“I’m excited to continue growing within our organizations,” Reschke said. “Working with dairy farmers has been such a rewarding career; this new role will allow me to continue pursuing that passion.”

Tim Trotter, CEO of the organizations, pointed to Laubscher’s and Reshke’s extensive experience in working alongside farmers.

“I couldn’t think of two better individuals to lead our membership efforts,” Trotter said. “Their agricultural roots run deep, and they understand what farmers need. These traits will serve them well in their new roles.”

DBA’s members are a mix of farms and agriculture-related companies in Wisconsin. Edge represents farmers throughout the Midwest as the third largest dairy cooperative in the country according to milk volume.

About DBA:



The Dairy Business Association is Wisconsin’s leading dairy lobby group, championing smart and sensible regulations affecting the dairy community. The nonprofit organization is comprised of farmers, milk processors, vendors and other business partners who work collaboratively to ensure that dairy farms of all sizes have the support they need to keep America’s Dairyland strong. More information: www.dairyforward.com

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within our communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is the third largest dairy cooperative in the country based on milk volume. Member farms are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com