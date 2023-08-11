Gain Hands-On Experience in the Floral Industry

Two of the American Floral Endowment (AFE)‘s floriculture/horticulture internship programs are now open for applications – the Vic & Margaret Ball Intern Scholarship Program and the Mosmiller Intern Scholarship Program. AFE places awarded students in a knowledgeable commercial production greenhouse, nursery, floral retail, wholesale, or allied industry company to train.

Applications Are Due October 1, 2023!

AFE internships are the best way for students to gain real, hands-on experience that helps them practice and expand their knowledge. “I gained so much valuable experience working with professional growers and learning applications of pesticides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, and beneficial insects…AFE gave me an experience that will shape my career forever,” past intern, Erin Sparks, said. “I would recommend AFE to anyone who is looking to work in horticulture or floriculture. If I could, I would start my internship with AFE all over again!” Read more about the incredible 2023 interns here!

Apply Today