Chrysal and Syngenta Flowers Renew Alesco Partnership

Ethylene damage is one of the biggest problems contributing to shrinkage at retail stores. In 2018 Chrysal and Syngenta Flowers joined forces to bring a solution to the market, Chrysal Alesco®. Today, Chrysal and Syngenta Flowers renew their partnership to continue offering this cost-effective post-harvest treatment to growers.

All ethylene-sensitive plants have ethylene receptors. When ethylene is nearby, it binds with the receptor and triggers the process of senescence, which causes symptoms like petal shatter, flower wilt, bud abortion, yellowing, etc. The active ingredient in Chrysal Alesco® works by binding with the receptor instead of ethylene and blocking those negative symptoms from happening.

A simple spray of Chrysal Alesco® a few days before shipping extends flower longevity and increases shelf life by up to 3 weeks, depending on the variety and environmental conditions. It is highly cost-effective; one small 200-ml bottle can treat 1 acre of crop for less than 1 cent per pot.

*Photos were taken 2 weeks after treatment and simulated shipping. Testing was performed at Syngenta Flowers, Gilroy, CA.



“Through extensive trialing, we have proven just how effective Chrysal Alesco® is in protecting many of our industry’s most important crops from the damaging effects of ethylene during transport. This includes geraniums from petal shatter and bud abortion and petunias from flower meltdown. Chrysal Alesco® is essential for making sure there is strong sell-through at retail and the best possible customer experience to keep them coming back for more,” explains Alicain Carlson, Head of Technical Services for Syngenta Flowers.

Often, growers lose control of product quality once it leaves the greenhouse. However, by applying Chrysal Alesco®, you have added assurance that plants will look just as stunning on the shelf as they did when they left your hands. More blooms lead to more sales, and Chrysal Alesco® offers just that.

Chrysal Alesco® is highly effective on several ethylene-sensitive crops such as Calathea, Campanula, Dahlia, Dianthus, Hibiscus, New Guinea Impatiens, Lobelia, Pansy, Geranium, Petunia, Rose, Schlumbergera, Rhipsalidopsia, Viola, and Zygocactus.

Examples of series that will have increased shelf-life from Chrysal Alesco® include Delta Pro Pansies, Clockwise Campanula, Penny Violas, Dekko Petunias, Pinto Premium Geraniums, Techno Lobelia, Honeymoon Hibiscus, Barbarini Dianthus, Spectra Interspecific New Guinea Impatiens, and Sincerity Dahlias. For a complete crop list please reference this tech sheet.

For more information about Chrysal Alesco®, please contact:

