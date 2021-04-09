Syngenta Flowers Introduces Xcarrier: the New Solution for Production & Transportation of Young Plants

Syngenta Flowers announces the introduction of Xcarrier; a new system to optimize production and distribution methods of young plants. Xcarrier has been developed by Syngenta Flowers and brings three advantages in young plant production and distribution into one smart solution: a reusable rooting tray that is similar to disposable plastic trays; a shipping frame that holds the rooting tray during distribution and is compatible with Syngenta Flowers’ Xtray. Also, the complete system provides a closed loop where trays are returned, cleaned and reused in line with our sustainable Xtray process.

“The introduction of Xcarrier is a big step on many different levels of product quality and process efficiency for our customers and Syngenta Flowers,” says Mark Schermer, Global Head of Syngenta Flowers. “The Xtray was introduced in 2001, and now, 20 years later, it is time to take it to the next level.”

The Xcarrier brings three advantages in young plant production and distribution into one smart solution. The rooting tray is designed in conjunction with the characteristics of the current one-way plastic trays for optimal production practices – benefitting plant health and quality. Moreover, the rooting tray is designed to tap into the benefits of paper pot production currently utilized and proven in the plastic propagation trays. It is easy for the manual and automated transplanting and will reduce the risk of damage to the young plants during the process.

