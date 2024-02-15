Celebrate Mardi Gras Wherever You Are with Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage

NEW ORLEANS – What would Mardi Gras be without the iconic seasonal dishes that go along with it? Once again Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage has debuted more krewe worthy recipes that are good all year round using Andouille, Cajun Style and the Blackened Seasoned Chicken Smoked Sausage flavor from fourteen culinary influencers. Join us as we follow them to see what savory dishes each will bring to celebrate carnival:

Joy The Baker, @joythebaker, wows us with her Mardi Gras Breakfast Burritos using Zatarain’s Andouille Smoked Sausage that you can take on the parade route or work commute! This flavorful, portable delight will soon become a breakfast staple.

Katherine Salom, aka @girlgonegrilling, serves up some Cajun Style Breakfast Bombs that match any season, but especially Mardi Gras! This mixture of Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage, egg, onion, peppers, and cheese stuffed inside a biscuit is easy for a quick, yet filling, morning bake!

Patrick McMenemy, @southernvibin, shows us how to make some Mardi Gras Voodoo Rolls! This delectable dish is filled with a Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage and crawfish mixture, then deep fried in egg roll wrappers. Add some Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning to your preferred dipping sauce for an extra kick of New Orleans flavor!

Alex Robinson, @alexx_Robinson, shows us how to food prep Mardi Gras style, with her Zatarain’s Andouille Smoked Sausage & Peppers Pasta Bowl. Look at her page to see what ingredients go into the dish and what secret sauce she uses for her pasta!

Lynn Wesley Coleman, aka @lynnwesleycoleman, whips up a beautiful jambalaya dish using Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage that will make you run to the store for some #BoldLikeDat flavor.

Chris Stone, @SDfoodies, shows how those in California can get in the Mardi Gras spirit with a Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage and Shrimp Paella! The city of San Diego throws their own Mardi Gras celebration so what better way than to add a carnival dish to the menu!

Carla Pesono, @carlapesono, creates some mouth-watering Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage Calzones! Visit her page to see how she gets the perfect crunch for this savory dish and what Zatarain’s ingredients she adds to her marinara dip.

Danielle Dubois, @hangryhoustonian, lets the good times really roll with her zesty Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers filled with Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage. See for yourself how she gets the perfect ingredient ratio for this recipe on her page.

Evie Bories, aka @evieeats, creates a filling one pot meal using Zatarain’s Cajun Style and Andouille Smoked Sausage, kale, and white beans!

Kyle Istook, @kyleistook, whips up a Cajun Style Deep Dish Pizza using the flavor of Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage. A perfect, shareable dish for Mardi Gras or the Superbowl!

Fooddudescook, @fooddudescook, will show us how these friends cook the perfect Sheet Pan Muffaletta using Zatarain’s Andouille Smoked Sausage.

Joey Cirilo, aka @passtheeverything, puts his spin on the beloved and celebrated macaroni and cheese dish by using Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage.

Karen Phan, @aintthatphancy, creates a one pot, Creamy Andouille and Cajun Style Smoked Sausage Pasta. Warm and filling for these chilly winter nights!

Cassidy Montalvo, @justclassicallycassidy, will be recreating Joy the Baker’s Mardi Gras Breakfast Burritos for her family! Check out her page to see how the turned out.

