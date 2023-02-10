Shreveport Crawfish Prices Dropping Ahead of Mardi Gras

Crawfish have been available for a couple of weeks now, but demand has been low because the early crawfish were really small, and the prices were really high. In fact, a pound of those small crawfish could set you back up to $10 a pound.

But crawfish prices have started to settle back down to near normal levels over the past several days. Laney King, Crawfish App co-founder said:

“Consumers refuse to pay those really high prices for crawfish and so there was low demand, high supply, when that happens prices have to come down,” said King.

The good news for football fans is that prices are coming down just in time for those Super Bowl parties across the Arklatex. Right now crawfish lovers can expect to pay around $6 a pound for boiled crawfish, and around $3.50 a pound for medium-sized live crawfish.

