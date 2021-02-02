Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Partners with Chefs to Create New Recipes for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS – This Carnival season will be a little different without Mardi Gras floats rolling down St. Charles Avenue tossing beads and favors to big crowds of families and friends gathered to celebrate along the parade routes.

But the spirit of Mardi Gras – fun, family and food! – is more than just the fanfare. Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is teaming up with some of New Orleans best chefs to celebrate Mardi Gras with some of their own new flavorful recipes featuring the brand’s Cajun Smoked and Andouille sausages that anyone can prepare at home to bring the spirit of celebration to Fat Tuesday or just a regular Tuesday night dinner!

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage began rolling out recipes at the start of Carnival season – King’s Day on January 6 – and will continue through Fat Tuesday on February 16, including dishes by:

Chef Kevin Belton, PBS’s “Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Celebrations”: Kreme of Andouille Soup

Chef Frank Brigtsen, Brigtsen’s: Meaty Mardi Gras Mac & Cheese

Claude Davis, Product Development, Zatarain’s: Cajun Style Smoked Sausage Jambalaya

Chef Rich Lee, Executive Chef, Antoine’s: New Orleans Andouille Stuffing

Chef Susan Spicer, Bayona: Smoked Sausage and Cornbread Frittata with Garlic Spinach and Roasted Sweet Peppers

“Many people outside of New Orleans don’t realize that Mardi Gras is really a family holiday,” said Davis, who is also a native of the city’s Tremé neighborhood. “This time of year is as much about the food as it is the other celebrations, and Zatarain’s Sausage is the perfect ingredient to bring home the flavor of New Orleans in so many dishes, or even on its own right from the grill. While we won’t be out on the parade route this year, my family will definitely be enjoying our favorite Mardi Gras dishes with Zatarain’s Sausage at home!”

Packed with New Orleans inspired spices, including paprika, black and red pepper, oregano, and thyme, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is 100% pork and contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten free. Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is available at Kroger, Sam’s Club, and select grocery stores nationwide. Visit www.zatarains.com for more easy recipes.

