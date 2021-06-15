Take Your Father’s Day Cookout to The Next Level with Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage

NEW ORLEANS – Backyard grilling is the perfect opportunity to celebrate Dad on his special day. Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is partnering with nine grill masters and chefs this week to put their spin on time-tested favorites with new, drool-worthy recipes using both Andouille and Cajun flavors this Father’s Day. Join Zatarain’s as we follow their Instagram handles for the signature dishes each will bring to the cookout!

Acclaimed celebrity chef and PBS star Kevin Belton teases us with an “ultimate” dish he will reveal over the Fourth of July that puts new meaning to “go big or go home.” Believe us, it’s going to be an exciting explosion of flavor!

Two of our favorite at-home chefs,@TheGrillDads, will be making a jambalaya burrito smothered in a Cajun cream sauce. Dad is going to LOVE this dish!

Kirklan Collins, also known as @TheGrillRevealer, will take the beloved Sausage Dog to the next level. Adding toppings like sauteed onions and peppers, he’ll show us how to elevate the traditional hot dog and have your family begging for more!

Katherine Salom,or @GirlGoneGrilling, will share her twist on the Sausage Dog by topping it with soft, creamy Mac n’ Cheese.

Phillip Fryman aka @SouthernFatty throws some extra heat on the grill by adding a Jalapeño Caramelized Onion Slaw to the sausage.

Lauren Nagle, aka @BonAppeteach, will prepare a Low Country Boil-inspired charcuterie board featuring perfectly seared Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, grilled corn, green beans, and red potatoes. She finishes the board with grilled shrimp and a decadent three-ingredient cheese dipping sauce.

Derek Campanile, or @DadwithaPan, will give a Cajun spin to a traditional Spanish Paella, topping it with a Jambalaya Kabob. Both dishes are prepared on the grill and use Zatarain’s products.

Mike Elender, better known as @MeatLikeMike, introduces us to an unusually delicious grilled delicacy called Pig Shots. Creating a shot glass from a ½-inch thickly sliced sausage wrapped in bacon, the dish is finished with cream cheese and boudin, then smoked on the grill until the bacon is crisp.

Jack Arnold, @JackArnold, brings jambalaya to new heights with Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, grilled old-school over charcoals. Arnold’s addition of charred shrimp to this fan-favorite sausage and rice dish, deliver the perfect amount of flavor.

However you plan to grill this Father’s Day, use Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage to complete your recipes and add that Louisiana flair. Stock up on Zatarain’s Cajun and Andouille Smoked Sausage at Kroger and select Sam’s Club and Walmart stores across the country.

For more recipe inspiration, featuring Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, visit zatarains.com.