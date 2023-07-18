Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Partners with Seven Grill Masters and Chefs

NEW ORLEANS – As the temperature continues to heat up across the country, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is partnering with seven grill masters and chefs to put their spin on mouth-watering grilling recipes using their Andouille, Cajun and Blackened Seasoned Chicken flavors. Join Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage as we follow the chefs’ social media profiles to see what dishes each will bring out!

Miguel Raya, or@cooking_with_fire, whips up some delicious Andouille Smoked Sausage Kabobs as well as some Sausage and Shrimp Po’boys that are sure to be the hit of the grill

Scott Thomas, also known as @GrillinFools, shows us a fresh take on Red Beans and Rice by cooking it directly on the grill with the smoked sausage on the rack

Katherine Salom,or @GirlGoneGrilling, ramps up the heat with a Cajun Smoked Sausage and Shrimp Sheet Pan Meal and a Griddle Tortellini with Cajun Smoked Sausage

Patrick McMenemy aka @southernvibin shows us some mouthwatering Creamy Cajun Garlic Parmesan Shrimp and Sausage Skewers as well as his Cheesy Chicken Sausage Po’boys – back-to-back goodness that isn’t to be missed

Jack Arnold, @JackArnold, shows us how his Elevated Sausage Dogs with guacamole and shredded cheese as well as his deliciously creamy Cajun Smoked Sausage Biscuits

Kyle Istook, aka @kyleistook creates the perfect Grilled Sausage Pizza and a Cheese Injected Grilled Sausage Sandwich that will have guests begging for the recipe

However you plan to grill this summer, use Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage to complete your recipes and add that smokey Louisiana flair!

About Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is 100% pork and contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten free. Visit www.zatarains.com for more easy recipes. Stock up on Zatarain’s Cajun, Blackened Seasoned Chicken and Andouille Smoked Sausage at Kroger, Walmart and Food Lion stores across the country.