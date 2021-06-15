Fun New Video Series Teaches About The Beef Checkoff

DENVER, Colo. – The Cattlemen’s Beef Board and Oklahoma Beef Council have collaborated on a series of entertaining videos that explains how the Beef Checkoff works. Each of the five videos is designed to be a resource that will help cattle producers and other members of the beef community better understand the program and how their Checkoff dollars are used to drive demand for beef through promotion, education, and research efforts.

“We want cattlemen to have a sound understanding of their Beef Checkoff program, and we’ve created these videos to help reach that goal,” said Heather Buckmaster, Oklahoma Beef Council executive director. “We hope all cattlemen will take a moment to watch these videos and then share them with others in the beef community.”

The short, animated videos explain the somewhat complex Checkoff system in a simple way. They present facts about how the Beef Checkoff works, what the program does, who decides what projects the Checkoff funds, and answer key questions producers often ask about their Beef Checkoff dollars.

“These videos are proof that Checkoff education can be fun and entertaining,” said Libby Stauder, Checkoff communications and education manager at the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. “Plus, we’re so excited to have broadcast legend Ron Hays as the voice of the project. It really was a great collaborative effort, and we look forward to rolling these out across the country so that producers and importers everywhere can better understand their Beef Checkoff program.”



You can view the videos on the Oklahoma Beef Council’s YouTube channel by clicking on the Beef Checkoff Explained playlist or at DrivingDemandforBeef.com.



ABOUT THE OKLAHOMA BEEF COUNCIL



The Oklahoma Beef Council is a non-profit led by beef farmer and rancher volunteers serving Oklahoma’s 50,000 farming and ranching families through the Beef Checkoff, a federal commodity program. Its vision is to be a positive difference for Oklahoma farming and ranching families and the greater beef community through serving its mission to enhance beef demand by strengthening consumer trust and exceeding consumer expectations.



ABOUT THE BEEF CHECKOFF



The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national Checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.