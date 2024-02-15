SeaPak Introduces Consumers to Their AI-Generated ‘Kitchen Wingman’ Through Digital Activations and a Social Media Giveaway in Time for Lent 

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — SeaPak (seapak.com), maker of America’s No. 1 specialty frozen shrimp brand, is rolling out a new “Kitchen Wingman” — an AI-generated digital Pelican swooping in to help point consumers to top SeaPak product recipes and offer cooking tips, recommendations, giveaways and more.

SeaPak launches the helpful Kitchen Wingman this month on its website, through organic and paid social media, email, and influencer marketing. New Wingman-Approved Recipes on seapak.com have a seal of approval and highlight easy-to-make dishes that come together in 30 minutes or less and require fewer than 10 ingredients.

The Kitchen Wingman also will star in a social media giveaway on SeaPak’s Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter platforms. Fans will have the chance to win a year’s worth of free SeaPak products by posting how they “Wing It” in the kitchen with SeaPak.

“We thrive off seeing our fans engage with our brands and build a love for SeaPak,” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corp., parent company of SeaPak. “Utilizing AI technology to create our Kitchen Wingman allows us to build new content in a way that SeaPak consumers have never seen. It’s a fun, lighthearted approach, and we think our existing fans, and new ones alike, are going to find the Wingman to be super helpful with their seafood kitchen adventures!”

Some easily shoppable Wingman-Approved Recipes on seapak.com include:

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 75 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress by producing quality seafood products that inspire confidence both in and out of the kitchen. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com.