Dümmen Orange Promotes North American Executive

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, recently promoted Frank Magnusson to become its new regional head in North America.

Magnusson has been with Dümmen Orange as a senior member of the North American region for the past 12 years. He replaces Nathan Lamkey who left the industry for a position with a global fruit breeding company. With two decades of industry experience, Magnusson has demonstrated expertise across sales, operations and finance functions.

“We are very excited to have Frank move into his new role for Dümmen Orange North America,” said Perry Wismans, Dümmen Orange COO. “His track record speaks for itself – consistently excelling and leading with a steady influence. We’re excited for what lies ahead as he continues to steer our North American team.”

During his current Dümmen Orange tenure, Magnusson led mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and integrations of more than a dozen companies including Ecke Ranch, Fides and Dümmen USA, Inc. into what has become Dümmen Orange. Before his new role as regional head, he was vice president of finance.

Prior to joining Dümmen Orange, Magnusson managed inside sales of young plants for EuroAmerican. Before that, he oversaw North American operations while working for Selecta.

Magnusson earned a master’s degree in business administration from Stockholm University in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange is a leading global breeder and propagator of flowers and plants, offering an impressive patented portfolio of crops and varieties to growers, wholesalers and retailers around the world. With a legacy more than a century in the making, a world-class R&D team, and a diversified network of owned propagation sites supported by a global supply chain, Dümmen Orange is the trusted source for industry expertise and breeding advancement.

Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be close to its customers and business partners, and helps them grow. As a global leader in floriculture, Dümmen Orange stands out as the value chain partner that takes responsibility for people, communities and the environment. Dümmen Orange is headquartered in De Lier, Netherlands and employs 6,600 people worldwide.

