Dümmen Orange Set to Unveil its Presentation of New Products at 2023 California Spring Trials

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange is set to host its 2023 California Spring Trials (CAST) garden party at Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo, Calif. from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on March 29 through March 31, 2023.

Highlights include unveiling annuals like Coleus Downtown NYC Nights, Dahlia Revelation Pink, Ballerina Fuchsia, and new introductions to the award-winning Leucanthemum Sweet Daisy series including Izabel among others. New cold-hardy perennials and new annuals along with extensive indoor and outdoor décor will be on display for CAST attendees to experience.

Dümmen Orange will showcase its Confetti Garden® and Garden Party combinations like Confetti Garden® Endurable Rose along with annuals I’conia First Kiss Orange, NGI Magnum Rose Star, and Pelargonium Big EEZE Pink Batik as well as perennials Salvia nemorosa Noble Knight and Iberis hybrid Candy Sorbet.

Passionate purpose is a core value at Dümmen Orange which unites people in a vibrant, sustainable circle. CAST 2023 will provide an opportunity to learn more about the company including its farms around the world and how its people are put first. Carbon footprint reduction is important to Dümmen Orange. That is why the world’s floricultural leader always invests in innovation and growing techniques that maintain crop protection while meeting consumer demand in the most sustainable way.

CAST 2023 is by appointment only. Book your Dümmen Orange visit by emailing CAST@dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.