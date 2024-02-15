Michigan Cheesemakers Look to Grow New Trade Guild

Artisanal cheesemakers in Michigan have formed a new trade association that they hope will help advance the industry in their state.

The Michigan Cheese & Dairy Guild, which made its debut at the National Restaurant Association Show last year, is gearing up for a series of educational and networking events this year, as well as a new retail display campaign set to debut at Meijer’s small-format Bridge Street Market store in Grand Rapids.

“There are a lot of people here that are involved in this business that are interested in working together and are interested in solving problems that collectively make sense,” said Arend Elston, owner/operator at Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Zingerman’s Creamery, and one of the founding members of the guild.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Specialty Foods News