National Garden Bureau Promotes Container Pollinator Gardens to 200M Consumers

National Garden Bureau (NGB), as part of their continuing mission to promote gardening, published and distributed a consumer press release on creating container pollinator gardens.

With the help of their members, NGB created an article entitled “Top 10 plants for pollinator-friendly containers” which has earned well over 1,000 placements in news outlets such as the LA Times, Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Gate, Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, to name a few. Those online placements have, thus far, reached 209 million consumers with print placements reaching another 652,000 readers.

“The timing of this couldn’t have been better,” says Diane Blazek, executive director of NGB. “We wanted to get this release out now because June 20-26, 2022 is Pollinator Week.”

For 2022, NGB continues to create educational and inspirational content and interactive ways for members to reach their target consumer.

For 102 years, National Garden Bureau has been on a mission to instruct and inspire home gardeners. Founded in 1920, the nonprofit organization sponsors and promotes programs, partnerships and grants that increase the love of gardening. NGB is the horticulture industry’s only non-profit garden ambassador. For more information visit NGB.org.