KidsGardening.org and National Garden Bureau Form Collaboration to Reach and Inspire Even More Gardeners

In a move to help grow and sustain an even more robust interest in gardening, KidsGardening and National Garden Bureau have created a working partnership to increase the reach of their previously individual messaging efforts.

By collaborating, these two non-profit organizations have doubled the number of consumers, families, and educators their materials and messages will reach.

“Gardens give kids and their grown-ups a way to come together in challenging times,” says Jim Feinson, KidsGardening Board Chair and President of Gardener’s Supply Company. “Those of us in the garden industry are fortunate that so many have recently turned to gardening. The partnership between KidsGardening and the National Garden Bureau will help grow and sustain this interest in gardening and in doing so improve the lives of millions of children across the country.”

“I’m very excited about our new partnership with KidsGardening as it truly addresses a need to engage with gardeners of all ages,” states Nicholas Pucci, NGB Board President and Marketing Manager for Seminis Vegetable Seeds. “We now, more than ever, have the ability to give younger gardeners access to more resources to grow their gardens and expand their knowledge of new varieties and products available from our members.”

Just a few of the many events and projects the two organizations will work on and co-promote:

Quarterly blog on gardening with children for the NGB Inspirations blog

Promotion of Kid’s Gardening’s Youth Garden Grants on the NGB social media channels

Promotion of the NGB Therapeutic Garden Grant on the KidsGardening social media channels

Kids Gardening Winter Photo Contest – co-promotion by both groups

NGB’s Year of the Sunflower Photo Contest – co-promotion by both groups

KidsGardening, founded in 1982, is a national nonprofit organization known for creating opportunities for kids to learn and grow through gardening. They provide grants and original educational materials to more than 2.6 million kids across the country. In 2021 they will launch The Kids Garden Community. The Community will provide a free, central location for direct learning and networking for anyone gardening with children.

National Garden Bureau, celebrating its 100th year since its founding in 1920, is known for programs such as “Year of the,” New Plants and the Therapeutic Garden Grant, which connect its garden industry members with consumers all across the world through a robust community of social media followers and e-newsletter subscribers.

For more information about this partnership or KidsGardening, please contact Em Shipman.

For more information about this partnership and/or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact Diane Blazek.