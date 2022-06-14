Somerdale Invites You to ‘Sink Your Teeth Into’ its New Halloween Inspired Cheddar

New ‘Bloody Good Cheddar!’ will make it Trick or Eat this Halloween season

Somerdale International will be inviting visitors to next week’s Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City (12-14 June) to sink their teeth into its new Halloween inspired Cheddar. The new, scarily moreish Bloody Good Cheddar!, made just 15 miles from the village of Cheddar in the heart of Somerset, England, is a traditionally made, aged deep red cheddar that is both sweet in flavour and strong in taste.

Available in ghoulishly fun, black waxed 2 x 5.3lb ‘coffin blocks’, Bloody Good Cheddar! is set to be at the heart of some unforgettably spooky cheese displays to kick start cheese sales in the run up to the all-important festive holiday period.

Alan Jenkins, Director at Somerdale International commented, “Our new Bloody Good Cheddar!, with its highly distinctive red color, great taste and standout spooky black waxed packaging, will enable our customers to bring fun and theatre to their cheese counters this Halloween.

“Halloween is the perfect time to generate incremental sales on the cheese counter and a fine cut of our red Bloody Good Cheddar! is sure to entice any goblin or ghoul wanting to ‘Trick or Eat’!”

The new Bloody Good Cheddar! will be just one of a range of great tasting British cheeses being showcased by Somerdale at Summer Fancy Food. Visitors to the Show are invited to stop by the Somerdale booth (559) and sample the very best classic and contemporary cheeses including:

The iconic Westminster branded cheddar range;

Challenger IPA – an authentic aged English Cheddar infused with a wonderfully hoppy traditional IPA beer to create a sumptuously smooth cheese with fruity beer notes;

Red Dragon – part of Somerdale’s ‘Heraldic’ range of speciality blended cheddars this creamy cheddar is carefully blended with Wholegrain Mustard Seed and Ale providing a wonderful bite without being overpowering;

Il Truffelino – a premium cheese combining the creamy texture of classic English cheddar with the complex and luxuriant flavour of Black Summer Truffle, and;

the new extended Irish Claddagh Bó range.

Note to editors:

Based in Wellington, Somerset, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British and Irish cheese & dairy products. Founded in 1990, today Somerdale exports cheese to over 50 countries worldwide and have sales of over £44 million.

We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British and Irish, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

Somerdale International was honoured in 2016 with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade – the second time we have won this award.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com/