Introducing the Mother Loaf, A 40-Pound Block of Tillamook Cheddar Available For a Limited Time Only to Celebrate National Cheddar Day

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — This February 13, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) will celebrate National Cheddar Day and the farmer-owned co-op’s 112th birthday with the first-ever drop of the Mother Loaf, a 40-pound block of Tillamook® Sharp Yellow Cheddar. The launch is part of the limited-edition release of the Cheddar Capsule, a collection of cheesy items only available in the brand’s new online shop.

Why the “Mother Loaf”? Each and every Tillamook® Cheddar product begins its journey as a 40-pound block and then is naturally aged anywhere from 60 days to 10 years. Once the bold Cheddar flavor is just right, it becomes everyone’s favorite Tillamook® block, shredded cheese, slices or snacking products, as literal chips off the old block. While the 40-pound block is a time-honored brand recipe, this is the first time it will be available for cheese lovers to purchase themselves.

“We’ve heard time and again from our fans across the country that they wanted access to their favorite and harder-to-find Tillamook® cheese products at the touch of a button,” said Sue Kapllani, VP of Marketing at TCCA. “Our goal with our new online shop is to give our biggest fans exactly that and then some, in hopes that we can help make staying safe at home a little bit cozier and a whole lot cheesier.”

Available beginning on Saturday, February 13 at 8 a.m. PST and for a limited time only, the Cheddar Capsule includes a very select amount of the Mother Loaf, while also boasting bold and beautiful wearable cheddar swag and cult-classic cheddar products, including:

Mother Loaf ($112)

Cheddar Tie-Dye Sweatshirt ($50)

Cheddar Tie-Dye Sweatpants ($55)

Cheddar Tie-Dye Long Sleeve T-shirt ($40)

Cheddar Lounge Shorts ($38)

Baby Loaf Bag ($40)

Squeaky Curds Dog Toy ($20)

Medium Cheddar Nail Polish ($12)

Baby Loaf Trio ($60)

Curd Lovers Bundle ($48)

Maker’s Reserve 2010 Extra Sharp White Cheddar ($23)

“We like to say that we obsess over the details of our cheddar,” said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence at TCCA and an American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional. “You can’t rush great flavor, and we don’t. We’ve been using the same recipe for 112 years, naturally aging our cheddars to get the perfect bold flavor, bite after bite.”

The Cheddar Capsule launches at 8 a.m. PST on Saturday, February 13, 2021, and is available only while supplies last at Tillamook.com/Shop. While the Cheddar Capsule collection items are limited, Tillamook’s online shop will remain as a year-round destination for cheese lovers to purchase hard-to-find fan favorites.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA has earned top awards for their cheese, ice cream, sour cream, butter, cream cheese spreads and yogurt products made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook®, visit Tillamook.com.