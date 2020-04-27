Forever Cheese Donates to NYC Hunger Relief Organizations City Harvest and Rethink Food

New York, NY – Forever Cheese, importer of cheeses and specialty foods from Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Croatia, has donated cheese to two New York City hunger relief organizations working to serve those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. It donated 2,240 pounds of cheese to City Harvest, the city’s private response to hunger and largest food rescue organization. The donation will go directly to food pantries and emergency food distribution sites throughout the five boroughs of New York City. Forever Cheese has also made a donation of cheese to Rethink Food, which upcycles excess food. During the pandemic, it is partnering with local restaurants, providing funds and food so that they may remain open, keep staff employed, and prepare meals to feed the community.

“We were very excited to be able to support our New Jersey community a few weeks ago,” says co-owner Michele Buster. “This time, we really wanted to focus on helping people in New York City and also finding an outlet to specifically support healthcare workers since they have been working tirelessly to save lives. If we can’t be there ourselves, this is the next best way to feel that we are doing our part to make a difference.”

The donation from Forever Cheese to City Harvest will be distributed to local food pantries, community food programs, and Mobile Markets throughout New York City. To find out more and to donate to City Harvest, visit cityharvest.org. Each year, they rescue millions of pounds of nutritious food to help feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity.

Rethink Food will give the donation from Forever Cheese to Eleven Madison Park, which is making meals to feed local essential medical staff working during the pandemic. For more information and to donate, visit rethinkfood.nyc.

To learn more about Forever Cheese, visit their website at forevercheese.com. Products from Forever Cheese and its proprietary brand, Mitica®, are available at specialty food stores and cheese shops throughout the U.S.

About Forever Cheese: Forever Cheese imports artisan cheeses and accompaniments from Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Croatia. It is driven by its passion for discovering exceptional products, many of which are sold under the brand name Mitica®. The company pioneered important products that are now integral to today’s market, including Drunken Goat®, Genuine Fulvi® Pecorino Romano, Mitica® Marcona Almonds, and Mitica® Fig and Date Cakes. Founders Michele Buster and Pierluigi Sini personally hand-select each item directly from their producers. It is their goal to have each one taste as if you were eating it in its native country.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/forevercheeseco

Instagram: @forevercheeseco