Introducing the New Line of Mitica Presliced Meats

We are thrilled to introduce our new line of Mitica® presliced Italian meats. We have imported a wide variety of high-quality meats for many years and this line marks a new venture into retail packs branded under our proprietary Mitica® brand. Sold in convenient 3 ounce retail packs, the line features several types of iconic charcuterie made in Italy, including Prosciutto, Salame Rustico, and Speck.

Considering their high quality and flavor, the entire line of presliced meats is an excellent value. We have selected each type of charcuterie for its distinct flavor and versatility and can be used on charcuterie boards, paired with cheese, eaten in sandwiches, or used in cooking.

Prosciutto is a mainstay of Italian cuisine and is made with just pork, salt, air, and time. Each ham is selected from pigs raised in Europe and is aged a minimum of 13 months. Salame Rustico is made in the hotbed of Italian cured meats, Parma, and is seasoned with garlic and black pepper. Speck is a quintessential smoked ham from the mountains of Alto Adige, and is delicately smoked over beech wood, adding to the flavor of the meat rather than overpowering it.

