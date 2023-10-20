Beekenkamp Group Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of ‘Be Beekenkamp’ With Website in English to Characterize the International Aspect of the Company

The employer brand ‘Be Beekenkamp’ is celebrating its 1-year anniversary. This brand was introduced by Beekenkamp Group a year ago to distinguish the company as an interesting employer in the labor market, as well as to further strengthen job satisfaction and the connection between current employees and the companies. With the introduction of the English-language ‘Be Beekenkamp’ recruitment website, the brand now takes on an international dimension, which fits even better with the international character of Beekenkamp Group. To celebrate the memorable moment of Be Beekenkamp’s 1-year anniversary with all employees, various internal activities are planned for the coming week.

The recruitment site https://werkenbijbeekenkamp.nl is used to show the possibilities that Beekenkamp Group offers for a flourishing career at all levels. Not only in the Netherlands but also at various locations abroad. With the introduction of the English-language website, a long-cherished wish is coming true and the brand can be used even better internationally. In the coming week, various international colleagues will give followers of Be Beekenkamp’s socials a closer look at the interesting working environment that Beekenkamp Group has to offer abroad.

