Strategic Collaboration Between Könst Alstroemeria and United Selections

Könst Alstroemeria and United Selections have officially partnered in their pursuit to meet evolving needs of their clients. The two companies are strengthening their positions in the market by joining forces, but at the same time, they both maintain their focus on their specific product(groups). Being both established players in Alstroemeria, Roses and Zantedeschia, this partnership will foster their strength and market position with their products.

Konst Alstroemeria

This partnership with United Selections will better prepare Könst Alstroemeria for future challenges. As a highly specialized breeding company in Alstroemeria and Zantedeschia, this cooperation will fortify its presence in several countries through marketing, sales, and production.

For the past year, the two companies established different ways to complement each other, leading to this partnership. Moving forward, Könst Alstroemeria will start producing high quality budwood at her facilities in Colombia for the Latin American clients of United Selections.

