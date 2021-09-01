Murara Plants Kenya Launches New Website

Murara Plants Kenya is a propagator and supplier of high-quality young plant material of cut flowers, pot, patio and garden plants suitable for every climate. We will officially launch our website on the 28th of August 2021 as www.muraraplants.com and @MuraraPlants on Social Media.

In partnership with renown Netherlands based breeder and young plant producer HilverdaFlorist, Murara Plants Kenya launches its own website and social media platforms to be more accessible and connected with their customers and trade companies based in Africa.

Eric Bouman, Managing Director, explains: ‘the launch of our new website is the next step in the professionalization of our company. We are very proud that we now have our own platform to connect with our customers and to share our company details, complete assortment, news and event information. Via our Social Media channels, we can also easily inform our customers about new products and share details on events and other relevant company news’.

At Murara Plants, we employ globally recognized and eco-friendly standards to produce our plant material. We specialize in various varieties of Alstroemeria, Limonium, Gypsophilla, Scabiosa, Helleborus, Gerberas, and Dianthus. Available as cut flowers, pot, patio, and garden plant ranges.

Murara Plants Kenya

Murara Plants Kenya is the young plant supplier of an extensive range of cut flowers, pot & garden plants. Murara Plants is the specialist propagator to sell and distribute the complete assortment of HilverdaFlorist products in Africa.



HilverdaFlorist

HilverdaFlorist focuses on the breeding, propagation and development of an extensive range of cut flowers, pot and garden plants. This is done with a strong drive and focus on innovation. HilverdaFlorist is the supplier of high-quality young plant material suitable for every climate and cultivation requirements.